Proposed Oak Ridge City Charter Amendments on November Ballot

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Sept. 8, 2022) – Two proposed amendments to the Oak Ridge City Charter will be on the November 8, 2022, General Election ballot for Oak Ridge voters.

The first adds a requirement that a summary of City Council proceedings be published on the City’s website and removes the requirement that such summary be published in the official City newspaper.

Article II, Section 8, Council rules – Transaction of business:

Proposed: A summary of council proceedings shall be published on the City’s website within fifteen (15) days after a meeting, showing the substance of each council action.”

Current:A summary of council proceedings shall be published in the official city newspaper within fifteen (15) days after a meeting, showing the substance of each council action.”

The second amendment proposes that the definition of Official City Newspaper in the Oak Ridge City Charter be expanded to allow the use of digital media for publication of official notices.

Article III, Section 12, Official city newspaper:

Proposed:The council by resolution shall designate an official city newspaper as a vehicle for required publication of city notices to be a newspaper of general circulation, a city of Oak Ridge website, or an online publication. The official notices and publications to be published in the official city newspaper shall also be published on the city’s website.”

Current: “The council by resolution shall designate a newspaper of general circulation in the city as the official city newspaper. The official notices and publications to be published in the official city newspaper shall also be published on the city’s website.”

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. The deadline to register to vote in that election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 19 and lasts until Thursday, Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1.

For more information, contact the Oak Ridge City Clerk’s Office at (865) 425-3411 or visit govotetn.gov.

