Philip Craig Arwood, Farragut

Philip Craig Arwood, 69, Farragut, passed away at Methodist Medical Center on September 17, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born January 28, 1953, in Harriman, Tn. He was a graduate of Harriman High School and The University of Tennessee. He retired from ORNL as a Computer Security Analyst after working more than 39 years at DOE Sites. Philip will be remembered as an avid lover of music. He was guitarist for two local Christian bands Eclipse and Common Clay. Philip was a member of NorthStar Church in Knoxville and previously served as Deacon at South Harriman Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Kingston.

Philip was preceded in death by his parents Delbert and Juanita Arwood of Harriman. He is survived by his wife, Janice of 45 years. He is also survived by his son Michael (Margaret) of Atlanta, GA, sister Debbie (Edwin) Underwood of Harriman, Sister-in-Law Linda Smith of Oak Ridge, Brother-in-law Don (Mary Jo) Willis of Ooltewah, TN, nephews Kris (Amanda) Underwood of Harriman, Andy (Mary Beth) Underwood of Mt. Juliet, TN, niece Nicole (Michael) Outlaw of Moyock, NC. He is also survived by great-nieces Brooke Underwood, Amelia Underwood, and great-nephew Elias Underwood. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate in his honor to The American Cancer Society or The Joy of Music (Knoxville). The family would like to thank all friends and family that have supported us through this difficult time. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 11:00 a.m. burial to follow in Roane Memorial Gardens at 12:00 noon with Reverend Edsel West officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Arwood Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Philip Craig Arwood please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

