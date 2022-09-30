Paul David Elmore, Rockwood

Paul David Elmore, age 45, of Rockwood passed away September 22, 2022. He was born on January 31, 1977.

Paul loved fishing, spending time with family and friends, and enjoyed church trips with his church family. He was a member of the North Rockwood Baptist Church in Rockwood.

He is preceded in death by his parents of Dudley & Sharon Elmore.

He is survived by a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, October 9, 2022, at North Rockwood Baptist Church in Rockwood from 5:00-6:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Bro. Ross Whittenbarger, Bro. Bobby Jo Headrick, Bro. Ben Whittenbarger, and Bro. Jeff Parrott officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to North Rockwood Baptist Church in Rockwood.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Paul David Elmore.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Paul Elmore of Rockwood, please visit our flower store.

