Patsy Jean Davis Hamby, Wartburg

Patsy Jean Davis Hamby, 59 of Wartburg, passed away September 1, 2022, at Roane Medical Center after a short illness. Patsy was born July 7, 1963, and grew up in the Armes Chapel Community. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and a former employee at Red Kapp.

She is preceded in death by:

Parents Marion Glen Davis and Thelma Lee Basler Davis

Parents in Law Raymond and Dossy Hamby

Daughter Jessica Hamby

Sister Glenna Smith

Brothers Martin Ray Davis and Robert Davis

Brother-in-law Johnny Hamby

Survived by husband of 41 years James (Joe) Hamby

Daughter Amanda of Wartburg

Son Joseph of Wartburg

7 grandchildren–Trenton Brown, Blake Pappas, Brooke Waterbury, Jayden Hamby, Brantley, Makenna, and Weston Hamby, Lilly Bowman

Sister Shirley Hamilton of Wartburg

Brothers Calvin Davis of Rockwood, Carl (Debbie) Davis of Oliver Springs,

Gary (Dean)Davis of Petros, John Davis of Clinton, Virgil Davis of

Sisters-in-law Kathy (Don) Storher of Knoxville, Brenda Hamby of Wartburg

Brothers-in-law Dennis(Tabitha), Randy(Phyllis), Raymond(Cheryl) all of Wartburg

A host of nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 3, 2022, 1:00-3:00 pm with the funeral to follow at 3:00 pm with Bro. David Armes and Bro. Dustin Bonham officiating. Interment will follow in the Armes Chapel Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Patsy Hamby.

