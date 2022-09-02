Patsy Jean Davis Hamby, Wartburg

Patsy Jean Davis Hamby, 59 of Wartburg, passed away September 1, 2022, at Roane Medical Center after a short illness. Patsy was born July 7, 1963, and grew up in the Armes Chapel Community. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and a former employee at Red Kapp.
She is preceded in death by:
Parents Marion Glen Davis and Thelma Lee Basler Davis
Parents in Law Raymond and Dossy Hamby
Daughter Jessica Hamby
Sister Glenna Smith
Brothers Martin Ray Davis and Robert Davis
Brother-in-law Johnny Hamby
Survived by husband of 41 years James (Joe) Hamby
Daughter Amanda of Wartburg
Son Joseph of Wartburg
7 grandchildren–Trenton Brown, Blake Pappas, Brooke Waterbury, Jayden Hamby, Brantley, Makenna, and Weston Hamby, Lilly Bowman
Sister Shirley Hamilton of Wartburg
Brothers Calvin Davis of Rockwood, Carl (Debbie) Davis of Oliver Springs,
Gary (Dean)Davis of Petros, John Davis of Clinton, Virgil Davis of
Sisters-in-law Kathy (Don) Storher of Knoxville, Brenda Hamby of Wartburg
Brothers-in-law Dennis(Tabitha), Randy(Phyllis), Raymond(Cheryl) all of Wartburg
A host of nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 3, 2022, 1:00-3:00 pm with the funeral to follow at 3:00 pm with Bro. David Armes and Bro. Dustin Bonham officiating. Interment will follow in the Armes Chapel Cemetery.
Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Patsy Hamby.
