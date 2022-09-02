Patrick Eugene Jackson, Coalfield

Patrick Eugene Jackson, age 74 of Coalfield went home to be with his heavenly father, surrounded by his family on September 1, 2022.

Pat was born September 19, 1947. His love has always been with the Lord, his church family, Nascar, and Vols football. Pat was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church.

He was a retired Truck driver from Harrison Concrete of Knoxville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Dave Jackson, several brothers and sisters, and granddaughter, Annaleigh Reed.

Pat is survived by his loving wife Louise Jackson of 38 years.

Sister Helen Campbell

Brother-in-law Junior (Pam) Duncan

Children Cherie (Tim) Cummings; Patrick Hall Jr.: Connie (Todd) Lane: Edwina (Larry) Ashley:

Samantha (Shawn) Lee and his beloved cat Brutus.

Grandchildren: Travis Cummings, Felecia (Jeremy) Kayle, Eric (Kaitlyn) Reed, Andrew (Christina) Reed, Kelly (Josh) Fisher, Shane (Montana) Ashley, Amber (Stephen) Dunn, Christine (Chandler) Walls.

19 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great-grandchild.

Pat loved his Grandchildren: They were his whole world

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation 51 Edmonds Drive Oliver Springs, Tenn.

Funeral to be held on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Mineral Springs Baptist Church 648 Spring Street. Oliver Springs, Tenn. With Mitch Melhorn and Bill Bass officiating. Interment to follow at Oliver Springs Cemetery

