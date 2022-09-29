Patricia Louise Brandon, Oliver Springs

Patricia Louise Brandon, 83, of Oliver Springs, TN, passed away on September 27, 2022, in her home. Pat was born on June 3, 1939, in Gallatin, TN. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge, TN. She was also a long-time active member of the Oak Ridge Home Dem Club. She received an Associate’s Degree in Medical Records from Roane State Community College in 1980 and worked at Ridgeview Psychiatric Hospital as the Quality Assurance Director until her retirement in 1994.

Pat enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved doing crafts including yarn kits and china painting, sailing, hiking, and taking care of all the animals around their farm. She and her husband, George, started and ran a llama rescue, Indian Creek Llama Sanctuary, for many years during their retirement. In addition to all the llamas, they also cared for donkeys, horses, goats, dogs, and cats.

Pat is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, George W. Brandon, Jr, and her parents James Price Suddarth and Mary Harrell Suddarth. She is survived by her daughter Beth Nickle and husband Lee of Oak Ridge, sons Jim Brandon and wife Suzanne of Maryland, and Mike Brandon and wife Jane of Knoxville. She is also survived by her granddaughter Sarah Robinson and husband TJ (daughter McKinley) of Oak Ridge, grandsons Brandon Nickle and fiancée Nikki Grumski of Nashville, Jacob Brandon and fiancée Emily Allen of Maryland, and Caleb Brandon and wife Megan of Virginia.

Pat is also survived by her close cousin, Jim Suddarth of Gallatin, and wife Linda and children Rachel Hitchcock (children Scarlett and Rhett), Jon Suddarth and wife Caitlin, and Margaret Bansemer and husband Alex.

Additionally, she is survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Evelyn Brandon of Franklin, TN as well as nephews Jason Brandon and Jeremy Brandon of Franklin, TN, and niece Julia Perfilio of Springhill, TN, and several great nieces and nephews.

Pat’s family thanks David Phillips of Oak Ridge for the quality care given to Pat.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Southeast Llama Rescue, 678 Mill Creek Rd, Luray, VA 22835. A receiving of friends will be held at First United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge on October 1 from 4:00-5:30. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.

