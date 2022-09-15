Palladia Joy Nelson, Oak Ridge

Palladia Joy Nelson, age 90, of Oak Ridge Tennessee, is in the care of Mott-McKamey Funeral Home. Joy passed away Saturday, September 10th, 2022. Joy was born in Terre Haute, IN. Previous to living in Oak Ridge for 42 years, she lived near the towns of North Syracuse and then Cazenovia, NY for many years.

She was a wonderful housewife and loving mother. She was well known for her kind and sweet nature. She liked playing Bridge and reading the newspaper. She was an avid book reader and 4H volunteer. She was a world traveler with her husband, William Donald Nelson. Joy is survived by her sons: Tom (Suzie), Steven (Beverly), daughter: Linda Lieberman

(Ken), brother: Robert Schmidt (Thelma); seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and numerous friends and neighbors.

Joy was preceded in death by her husband, William Nelson; son Ken (Vickie); parents: William and Helen Schmidt. A memorial service will be held on October 24th time TBT at Grace Lutheran Church.



Expression of love in lieu of flowers may be made as donations to Grace Lutheran Church, 131 Gettysburg Ave., Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

Online messages may be left for the family at www.mottmckameyfh.com

