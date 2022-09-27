One of UCOR’s own recognized as NSC 2022 ‘Rising Star of Safety’

Brad Jones 13 hours ago

(UCOR press release) The National Safety Council has named Ryan Cannady as one of 2022’s Rising Stars of Safety. Cannady is the Deputy Environmental Safety and Health Manager for United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR). Annually, NSC recognizes leaders under the age of 40 from across the United States for their dedication to making their workplaces safer. At UCOR, Cannady is charged with ensuring that crews conducting final soil remediation at the East Tennessee Technology Park adhere to the principles of UCOR’s award-winning safety culture. He works to control occupational hazards by evaluating work, preparing documents, and implementing controls.

