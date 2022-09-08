OEB Law Game of the Week – Rockwood at Kingston

This week’s OEB Law Game of the Week, reminds us of last weeks, where the bigger school (Oak Ridge) takes on the smaller school (Clinton) and has dominated the series.  And yes, the Kingston Yellow Jackets have in fact dominated the series, winning 48-20-2 versus Rockwood.  In fact, they have won 8-in-a-row dating back to 2013.

The Rockwood Tigers, who have won 515 games, lost 383, and tied 26 over the 102 years of playing football, with 1-state championship in 1976.  Early on, Rockwood had success against the Yellow Jackets, going 7-3-1 in the first 11 games, but in the last 63 years, the Tigers have only managed to win 13 more games.  But the two teams didn’t play every year.

The Yellow Jackets have been playing football for 96 seasons and have won 502 games, lost 317, and tied 21, a winning percentage of .610.  They also won one state Championship back in 1973 and have had 4 runners-up. 

Coach John Webb is the dean of football coaches in Roane County having coached 27 years, his whole career as a head coach, at his alma mater.  He has coached in 300 games over the 27 seasons and has a record of 175 – 125, only 25 games away from 200 wins.  He is already the school’s all-time winningest coach.  However, Kingston has been a thorn in his side having only won 5 games, going 5-21.

Coach Brian Pankey, who is in his 10th year at his alma mater, is 52-50.  Pankey coached 1 season at Austin-East (3-7).  Coach Pankey is 8-1 as a head coach versus Rockwood and Coach John Webb.

Don’t expect a lot of passing in this game.  Both teams love to run the ball and pound it down your throat.  Against Oliver Springs, Kingston didn’t complete a single pass but won the game 38-6.

One thing you can expect in the OEB Law Game of the Week is a knock-down-drag-out!  Rockwood is 2-1 on the season, only losing to Sweetwater, while Kingston is 3-0 and coming off an exciting 17-14 win over Brainerd on the road.

We hope you enjoy the OEB Law Game of the Week live from Dr. Nat Sugarman field.  It’s Rockwood at Kingston.  Live coverage begins at 7pm with the Davis Funeral Home Kickoff at 7:30pm. 

