Norris Has a New City Manager

Adam Ledford, New Norris City Manager (Photo courtesy of The Crittenden Press)

By Susan Miceli – Norris Bulletin

Charles Adam Ledford – who goes by the name “Adam”, accepted the position offered to him by City Council this week.

Mr. Ledford comes to us from Marion, Kentucky with fifteen years of executive experience in managing city government.

He has expertise in fiscal and project management, budget preparation, managing personnel, human resources, risk and crisis management, and the list goes on.

Adam received a Bachelor of Science Management from Park University in Parkville, Missouri, and a Masters in Public Administration from City University in Seattle Washington.

He is married and has a son in eighth grade. He is due to begin working here on October 17th. He is just as anxious to be in East Tennessee as we are to have him.

From someone who has sat and observed all these interviews, I would like to take a moment to acknowledge your City Council members: Mayor Chris Mitchell, Bill Grieve, Will Grinder, Bob Sain, and Loretta Painter.

The time, thought, and energy they have put into this process is beyond commendable. Remember, these are UNPAID citizens of our community with families, jobs, and numerous commitments elsewhere. Their commitment to our city says a lot about their characters.

When you see them around town take a moment to thank them.

Yes, the best part of living in Norris is living in Norris!

