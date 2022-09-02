Norma Guinn Walker, Andersonville

Norma Guinn Walker, 81, of Andersonville, was welcomed into heaven on August 28, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born on February 25, 1941, in Andersonville, Tennessee. She was a graduate of Norris High School and Knoxville Business College. She worked for over 20 years at Kentucky Central Insurance. Norma will be remembered for her caring personality and her servant’s heart. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church for over 50 years. In addition to being a wonderful mother and grandmother, she spent years sewing costumes, assisting with 4-H projects, attending band competitions, cheerleading competitions, and ballgames, and sacrificing to put her family first.

Norma is preceded in death by parents Earnest and Jessie Mae Reynolds and son-in-law John Hunley.

She is survived by her husband, Jackie E. Walker, of 59 years. She is also survived by her four daughters: Renee Hunley, Jacqueline Whitesell, and husband John Bell Whitesell, Amy Noe and husband Dr. Richard Nick Noe II (Richie), and Julie Carswell and husband Rufus Hutchinson Carswell V.

She is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Brittney Hunley Bailey, Brooke Hunley, Richard Nick Noe III (Trey), Jackson Noe, Gavin Noe, Rufus Hutchinson Carswell VI (Hutch), Jack Whitesell, Jesse Whitesell, and four great-grandchildren: Johnny Garner, Savannah Bailey, Rocky Bailey Jr, and Boyd Bailey.

The receiving of friends and service will be held on Sunday, September 4, 2022, 1:00-3:00 pm at Bethel Baptist Church, with the funeral service and graveside to follow.

Flowers may be sent to Holly Gamble Funeral Home or, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate in her honor to Ronald McDonald House, St. Jude’s Hospital, or Cancer Support Community East Tennessee.

The family would like to thank all friends and family that have supported us through this difficult time. www.holleygamble.com

