Nora Sliger Jones Ezell, 96, Norris

Nora Sliger Jones Ezell, 96, a longtime Norris, TN resident passed away on Sept. 26, 2022. She was born on March 17, 1926, in Washington County, TN the daughter of the late Enoch and Amanda Dunn Sliger. Nora was a graduate of Lamar High School. She was a talented seamstress and also enjoyed quilting and crocheting. She was employed at Norris Elementary School as a food services worker and manager for several years.

Nora was preceded in death by her husband, Hersal Ezell; brothers, Bill Sliger and Robert “Buddy” Sliger; sisters, Letha Simpson, Mary Lloyd, Virginia Greenwell, and Roxana Lowe; granddaughter, Emily Miller.

Nora will be missed by her daughters, Brenda (Bill) Miller of Powell, Paula (Bob) Riggs of Norris, and Mary (Steve) Murphy of Knoxville; stepson, Ronny (Sue) Ezell of Andersonville; grandchildren, Patrick Riggs, Alison (Kyle) Benton, Nick (Shelby) Riggs, Ronny Ezell, and Mark Ezell; great-grandchildren, Andy Riggs, Patrick Will Riggs, Cora Riggs, Emma Kate Riggs, and Damien Ezell.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN followed by a graveside service at Mt Olive Baptist Church in Andersonville.

Nora’s family expresses gratitude to the staff at Norris Health and Rehabilitation Center and Caris Healthcare Hospice for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Nora’s favorite charity St Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

