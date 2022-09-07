Mickie Kay Frady Gregory, Kingston

Mickie Kay Frady Gregory, age 67, of Kingston passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born December 13, 1954, in Rockwood and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. She loved her family and especially her grandchildren. Mickie Kay enjoyed visiting thrift stores and also watching westerns. She had a strong faith in God and had a great testimony. She had worked for many years as a maintenance supervisor for Flying J Travel Centers. Preceded in death by her parents, G.W. & Mary May Frady; sister, Janice Ward; brothers, Lewis Frady and Gary “Chigger” Frady.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 49 years Michael Gregory of Kingston

Daughters Jennifer Reed & husband, Derek of Kingston

Christina Couch & husband, Ronnie of Kingston

Grandchildren Marcus Couch, Abby Couch, Brandon Reed, Molly Reed, Ally Reed

Brother Thomas “Dudley” Frady & wife, Bonnie of Harriman

Sisters Theresa Beaver & husband, Dan of Salisbury, NC

Harriett Desousa of Apollo Beach, Florida

Sister-in-law Sue Smith & husband, Ed of Atworth, GA

Several extended family members and friends

Family & friends will meet at 6:00 pm, Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Poplar Springs Cemetery for a graveside service with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

