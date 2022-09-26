Mickey Whaley, Wartburg

Mr. Mickey Whaley, age 76, of Wartburg, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and a veteran of the Army National Guard. Mickey spent much of his free time playing the steel guitar and enjoyed going to the beach.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Madge Whaley.

He is survived by his wife: Wilma Neal Whaley.

Two sons and one daughter-in-law: Glen Whaley and Michael and Gwen Whaley.

Four grandchildren: Jessica Whaley, Jeremy Whaley, Sydney Whaley Lamance, and Tory Duncan.

Four brothers: Gerald, Donald, Pat, and Jack Whaley.

Along with several other family, friends, and loved ones.

Family and friends will meet Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 1:00 PM in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery for graveside services.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mr. Mickey Whaley.

