Michael Shane Ferguson, Rockwood

Mr. Michael Shane Ferguson, age 44, of Rockwood, Tennessee, passed away at Roane Medical Center on Monday, September 26, 2022. He was employed by Jerry Duncan Ford as an auto body technician. He was of the protestant faith. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patsy Ferguson.

Survivors include:

Wife: Andy Kay Ferguson of Rockwood, TN

Father: Floyd Ferguson of Rockwood, TN

Uncles: Ben Ferguson of Rockwood, TN

Dexter Davis of Vonore, TN

Aunts: Martha Hamby (Dwayne) of Rockwood, TN

Judy Pigg (Louis) of Crossville, TN

Also survived by two sisters-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces & great nephews, and cousins.

Cremation arrangements have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Michael Shane Ferguson.

