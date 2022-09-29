Michael Shane Ferguson, Rockwood

News Department 2 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Mr. Michael Shane Ferguson, age 44, of Rockwood, Tennessee, passed away at Roane Medical Center on Monday, September 26, 2022. He was employed by Jerry Duncan Ford as an auto body technician. He was of the protestant faith. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patsy Ferguson.

Survivors include:

Wife:                           Andy Kay Ferguson of Rockwood, TN

Father:                         Floyd Ferguson of Rockwood, TN

Uncles:                        Ben Ferguson of Rockwood, TN

Dexter Davis of Vonore, TN

Aunts:                         Martha Hamby (Dwayne) of Rockwood, TN

Judy Pigg (Louis) of Crossville, TN

Also survived by two sisters-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces & great nephews, and cousins.

Cremation arrangements have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Michael Shane Ferguson.

About News Department

Check Also

Nora Sliger Jones Ezell, 96, Norris

Nora Sliger Jones Ezell, 96, a longtime Norris, TN resident passed away on Sept. 26, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: