MEDIC Regional Blood Center to offer Eddie Check PSA Testing and Compete Against LifeSouth Blood Center

Eddie Check PSA Testing – Sept. 15th – 16th

MEDIC/UT versus LifeSouth/UF Blood Drive Competition – Sept. 19th – 23rd

At all Donor Centers and Mobile Drives

MEDIC is teaming up with Eddie Check again this year to offer free PSA testing to men over 40 this Thursday and Friday.

MEDIC will compete against LifeSouth Blood Center from September 19th through the 23rd in the annual blood drive competition. All donors will receive a special edition tie-dye orange t-shirt and coupons for Texas Roadhouse, Salsarita’s, Papa John’s, Smoothie King, and Dunkin. All donors are automatically entered to win a tailgate basket.

Appointments are always encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. MEDIC staff does anticipate a wait for donors during the promotion week. Appointments can be made by calling 865-524-3074.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution. Demand remains high while donations have been low this summer.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.

