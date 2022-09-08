Marian L. Reeser, Deer Lodge

Mrs. Marian L. Reeser, age 84, of Deer Lodge, formerly of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge with her sister-in-law, Carol Peterson, holding her hand. She was a 1956 graduate of West Chester High School in West Chester, PA. on December 6, 1958, she married Carl L. Reeser. Marian worked at Food Fair in West Chester, Pantry Pride in Thorndale, Kerry Dell in Downingtown, Charles Gross Business Services, Chemlawn, and finally at Phoenixville Loyal Order of Moose. Marian would do anything she could to help family, friends, and even strangers. Her last act of kindness was to be an organ donor to help others in need.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Carl L. Reeser.

Her parents: Leslie and Marian Johnson.

And her baby brother: Martin Johnson.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Ruth and Ken Himes.

One son and daughter-in-law: Martin and Jacqueline Reeser.

Four grandchildren: Jeremy Himes, Giovanni Accardi, Bethany, and Andrew Reeser.

One brother: Leslie Johnson.

Her best friend of more than 70 years: Betty Rigler.

Along with several other family members, friends, and loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home next year for both Marian and Carl.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Marian L. Reeser.

