Margret Elizabeth Clarke Mathis, Oakdale

Margret Elizabeth Clarke Mathis, age 88 of Oakdale, went to be with the Lord after an extended illness early Tuesday morning, September 20, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 9, 1934, to John Lewis Clarke and Gertrude Pierce. She married Leonard Lee Mathis on January 29, 1950, and “kept the home fires burning” as he served in the US Navy for 24 years. She had a love for music at an early age and sang her first solo at age five in a church service where her father was pastor. She knew from that moment her testimony would be singing “for the Lord.” She attended Crab Orchard Baptist Church teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, singing in the choir, duets with her husband, and upon request, solo’s in and around the community.

She will be remembered for her living testimony of faith as an encouragement and prayer warrior for her family and friends and sharing her love of the Savior through song. She is singing in a heavenly choir with her husband now.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years: Leonard Mathis.

her parents: John & Gertrude Clarke.

Siblings: Savile, Earl, Vergil Clarke, Mildred Oates, Delma Smith, and Berenice Garrison.

Six children: Dwayne, Brenda, infants; Stephen, Mark, Sandra, and Robert.

Son-in-law: LtCol. Donald McKinney

Great Grandson: Judah Finn Thacker

She is survived by her dearly loved sister: Ruth Dow and brother: John Clarke

Two sons and three daughters-in-law: Major David & Terri Ann Mathis, Barbara (Dewayne) Mathis, and Steve & Cindy Mathis.

Four daughters and sons-in-law: Kathy & Dr. Terry Bigham, Debbie (LtCol Donald) McKinney, Linda & Dr. Jay Eble, Ann & Clay Adams.

Seven grandsons and spouses: Rev. Jarad Bingham & wife Rev. Ellen Roberds, Dr. Jason & Jazzy Eble, Dax McKinney, Darden Adams, Aaron & Chasity Mathis, Jonathan & Chelsea Mathis, and Dr. Bryan James Mathis.

Eight granddaughters and spouses: Dr. Brandi & Dr. Josh Kellett, Wendi & Matthew Thacker, Cara & Dr. Billy McMillin, Dr. Emily & Wesley Jones, Jessica & JR Voyles, Kelly & Jeff Ababon, Lauren McKinney, and Anna Adams.

Twelve great-grandsons.

Fourteen great-granddaughters.

Along with a host of nieces, and nephews, and cherishes loved ones.

There will be a graveside service at 2:00 Thursday, September 22, 2022, with Rev. Paul Bingham officiating at Crab Orchard Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Big Emory Baptist Benevolence Fund at 1607 Webster Road Harriman, TN 37748, Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation @curethekids.org, or St. Jude.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Margret Mathis during this difficult time.

