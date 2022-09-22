Mackie Mae Marlar, 97

Mackie Mae Marlar, age 97, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, while in the presence of her family. Born March 26, 1925, in Burnsville, MS, she was the daughter of Maschil Ezekiel Robinson & Ollie Mae Epperson Robinson. Mackie was a graduate of Burnsville High School. She and husband, Willard Cecil Marlar, were married on June 6, 1943, in Corinth, MS. They moved to Oak Ridge in 1944 but returned to Mississippi in 1947. They made a permanent move to Oak Ridge in 1953. Mackie was a homemaker and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She volunteered regularly at Willow Brook Elementary and was a faithful supporter, alongside her husband, of the Oak Ridge Wildcats. She was an avid wildflower gardener and sports enthusiast. She loved and was dedicated to her family.

Mackie is survived by sons, Jerry Marlar & wife, Ginger, of Longview, TX, and Terry Marlar & wife, Claudia of Loudon; daughters, Celia Raines & spouse, Lynn, of Clinton, and Lynda Marlar of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, McKeever Marlar (Leigh) of Rockwood, Regan Carlile (Zachary) of Dallas, TX, Grainger Marlar (Lindsey) of Mount Pleasant, SC, Jason Marlar (Mirella) of Little Elm, TX, Darren Raines (Kelly) of Knoxville, and Todd Raines (Elizabeth) of Oliver Springs; foster grandchildren, Johnny Acuff and Rayna Acuff, both of Knoxville; great grandchildren, Virginia Hamilton (Cole) and Quinton and Hampton Carlile, all of Dallas, TX, Victoria and James Marlar of Little Elm, TX, Haley Sisk (Austin) of Kodak, McKinley Marlar (Jon White) of Johnson City, Elena and Emery Marlar of Mount Pleasant, SC, Thomas, and Amrynn and Jaxson Henderson of Harriman; great-great grandchildren, Everly and Ryder Sisk of Kodak; several nieces & nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

The family would like the express their appreciation to Dr. Gary Wells and the medical staff at MMC for their professional, compassionate care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials to be donated to the charity of your choice.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Friday, September 23, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary with funeral services at 2 pm with Rev. David Watson officiating. Interment will follow at 3 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mackie, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

