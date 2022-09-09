Lyndon Preston, 19, Harriman

Lyndon Preston, 19, of Harriman passed away on September 3, 2022, at his home. He loved making music, playing basketball, and hanging out with his friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his Great Grandmothers: Barbara Bazel and Rosa Osborne.

Great Grandfather: Lee Henry Winton.

Grandmother: Evelyn “Nanny” Eskridge.

Uncle: Sam Preston.

Aunt: Marilyn Bazel.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather: Denise Frazier and Caleb Pennington.

Father: Daniel Preston.

3 Brothers: Ta’lyn Preston, Majell Pennington, and Holdin Preston.

Sister: KiShalyn Pennington.

Great Grandfather: Jack and Rebecca Matlock.

Grandparents: Kevin Frazier, Jerry Eskridge, and Melissa Forrester.

Special Cousin: X’Zarvion Penergrass, Trashauna, and Travis Frazier, Malachi Ray.

Special someones: Shaliyah Martin, Tia Vestal.

And Many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Friends.

Services will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM led by Bro. Denard Burtram.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Lyndon Preston.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lyndon Keivon Lovell Preston, please visit our floral store.

