Louise Hewitt, 96, Heiskell

Louise Hewitt, age 96 of Heiskell passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Meadow View Assisted Living. She was born March 18, 1926, in Anderson County to the late Dewey and Selia Hill. Louise was a member of Deep Springs Baptist Church. Throughout her life, she loved to read, crochet, and spend time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jay Hewitt; sisters, Bernette Thurman and Betty Smith; brother, Alvin Hill.

She is survived by her son, Eddie Hewitt & wife Margaret of Clinton; daughter, Sandra Lewis & husband Mark of Piney Flatts; grandson, Scott Hewitt of Powell; step-granddaughter, Amber McCoy & husband Brandon of Sanford, NC; step-great-grandson, Xavier McCoy; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her graveside service will be 11:00 am Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Norris Memorial Garden with Rev. Allen Giles officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Deep Springs Baptist Church, 745 Brushy Valley Road, Heiskell, TN 37754, or Sinking Springs United Methodist Church, P.O Box 209, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

