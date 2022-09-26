Loretta “Tootie” Jean Isham, 52

Born February 3rd, 1970.

Passed away September 20th, 2022, at 1:33 a.m.

We will be receiving friends & family Monday, September 26th from 12:00-2:00 at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood directly after to the burial held at Oak Grove Cemetery also in Rockwood.

She was proceeded in death by mother, Margaret Cramer, Father Harry Seiber, and brother Tyrone Nealy.

Survived by, Husband, Nolan Works, Daughter, Olivia Close, Sons Jesse Isham & James Schillinger, 6 grandbabies, Her sisters, brothers & many more.

Loretta was a caregiver, she loved painting, music, flowers & her family. She always took care of everyone around her and made sure to put a smile on their faces. She had a smile that could light up a room, was always full of joy, and loved to brighten everyone’s day. She will be missed dearly & was loved to the moon & back by many.

