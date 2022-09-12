Loretta “Cricket” Manis, Kingston

Ms. Loretta “Cricket” Manis, 75, of Kingston, passed on September 9, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Frankie “Soad” Manis

Mother: Maggie Fink.

Grandson: James Amberson

She is survived by her 3 daughters & son-in-law: Lorene Wallace, Pauletta “Polly” & Lee Ruffner, and Brenda Sue Wallace.

6 Sons: Ricky & Lisa Wallace, Frankie, Tim, Jeff, Eddie, and David Manis.

Grandchildren: Loretta Jean, David, Robert, Shayne, Eugene, Alyssa, Marshall, Skyler, Shane, Bionnca, Tyler, Brooklyn, Dylan, Angel, and Tony.

Along with many friends and loved ones.

The family will be receiving friends on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 5:00–7:00 PM at New Midway Church in Kingston, TN. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM led by Bro. Mike Hooks.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Loretta Manis.

