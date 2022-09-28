Lisa Lynn Lowery Lane, Lancing

Mrs. Lisa Lynn Lowery Lane, age 64 of Lancing, passed away peacefully at her home, with her family by her side, on Monday, September 26, 2022.

Lisa is survived by her husband of 33 years, Albert Gibson Lane; her daughters, Matilda Bouton and husband Ben, and Grace Lane and fiance Brent Hunter; brothers, Mike Lowery and wife Janice, and Phillip Lowery and wife Cindy; sister, Marsha Gibson; brother-in-law, Bill Lane, and wife Sandy; along with several nieces and nephews that were so special to her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marcella Lowery; and brothers, Gerald Lowery and Ronnie Lowery.

Lisa grew up in Sulphur Springs, IN, with a large, loving family, being the second youngest of 6 children. She attended Ball State University in Muncie, IN, where she achieved a Master’s degree in special education. She started her career in New Castle, IN, before moving to Lancing, TN, in 1983 to teach at Plateau Home School.

In 1986, she began teaching special education at Petros-Joyner Elementary School where she taught for 32 years. She taught a significant number of students to read and was awarded teacher of the year on multiple occasions. Her passion and love for teaching changed countless students lives; she loved her students and keeping in touch with them over the years. The special friendships she developed with her colleagues at PJ were something she cherished.

While teaching at Plateau Home school, she met Albert Lane and they were married on July 29, 1989. They had two daughters, Matilda and Grace. Her girls were her best friends and the light of her life. The family loved to travel together, taking trips to Ireland, Canada, and a road trip of the Western US.

Lisa devoted her life to Christ and was a member of Lancing Presbyterian Church for over 30 years. She enjoyed being a member of Bible Study Fellowship in Lenoir City and Clinton.

Lisa retired in 2018 and loved babysitting for her great niece, Khloe, for 2 years. She was also a full-time caregiver to her husband. During her short battle with cancer, her nephew, Jerry, became her caregiver. Their fun relationship brought so much joy to her life.

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Ann Myers officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Lancing Presbyterian Church at https://www.facebook.com/donate/1469617483449629/ (checks or cash can be sent to the family) or the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation at https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/donate/

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Lisa Lowery Lane.

