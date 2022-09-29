Linda J. Brown Hamer, 68

Linda J. Brown Hamer, age 68, went peacefully on September 27, 2022, at Park West Hospital in Knoxville, TN. She was born in Saint Augustine, Florida to Philip G. Brown, Sr., and Betty Swain Brown. She grew up in Saint Augustine, Florida, and was a graduate of Saint Augustine High School. She then became an over-the-road truck driver. She always lived life on her terms.

She is preceded in death by her parents Philip G. Brown, Sr & Betty Swain Brown; grandparents David & Mary Swain and Lee J. Brown & Edith Brown; son Joshua Harley Moody; great-grandson Sawyer Otto McCoig; nephew Austin Brown.

She is survived by her brother Philip (Tina) Brown of Palm Coast; niece Candace Brown; daughter Brandy (Eddie) Nyberg of Wartburg; son Joey Moody of Sevierville; grandchildren Kyle E. McCoig, Travis McCoig, David Nyberg, Addison Nyberg, Cody Nyberg, Jonathan Moody, and Luna Moody; great-granddaughter Nova McCoig.

The family is honoring her wishes to be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg, P.O. Box 326, Wartburg, Tn 37887 for a memorial service at a later date.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Linda J. Brown Hamer.

