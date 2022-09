Linda George Duncan of Clinton passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. She was a longtime member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton.

Linda is preceded in death by parents, Johnny and Billie George.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Lynn Duncan; son and daughter-in-law, Gregg and Leslie Duncan; and granddaughters, Eliza and Hannah.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. www.holleygamble.com

