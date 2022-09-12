Lillian Johns, 96, Oak Ridge

Lillian Johns, age 96, went to be with the Lord on September 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. In 1944, Lillian came to Oak Ridge to work on the Manhattan Project as one of the original Y-12 “Calutron Girls.” It was here she met and married her husband, Edward. She spent the next eight decades as an active member of the Oak Ridge community, focusing on her family, church, and friends. She was recognized by all for her kindness, generosity, and feisty spirit. She also enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, and volunteering at the Oak Ridge Hospital.

Lillian was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Edward Johns; parents, Andy & Gladys Griffith; and brother, Junior L. Griffith. Survivors include sons, Gary E. Johns of Oak Ridge and Dr. Donald R. Johns & wife, Dr. Kathryn Colby, of Woburn MA; granddaughters, Nicole E. Johns & husband, Patrick Petriello, of San Diego, CA, Dr. Amelia Rohan Burns & husband, Philip, of Winchester, MA, and Lillian C. Rohan of New York, NY; niece, Patricia G Ferrell & husband, Trent, of Knoxville; and sister-in-law, Eleanor Griffith of Knoxville.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the compassionate staff of NHC Oak Ridge. In lieu of flowers, they ask to consider a donation to Central Baptist Church’s Caring Center at 130 Providence Road, Oak Ridge TN or https://onrealm.org/CentralBaptistC37169/-/form/give/now.

A Celebration of Lillian’s Life is planned for the near future and will be announced by Weatherford Mortuary. Online condolences and fond memories may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Lillian, please visit our Tree Store or plant a tree.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

