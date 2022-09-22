Levi Hackler, 27

Levi Hackler passed away at the age of 27 on Monday, September 19th, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother Lois Chesney and grandfather Luther Hackler.

He is survived by his parents Jeff Hackler and Jennifer Russell (Bill Russell) and sister Lilly Hackler (Dawson Bumbalough). He is also survived by his grandfather Dwayne Chesney, grandmother Lola Hackler, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends who he loved and connected with deeply.

Levi was creative, loyal, and loved music. He also loved the outdoors: paddle boarding, swimming in rivers, and climbing trees. But most of all he found life in the relationships with his friends. Levi loved his friends and family with everything he possessed and he will be missed more than words can express.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Levi’s life on October 29th, 2022 at West Knoxville Friends Meeting at 2 pm.

West Knoxville Friends Meeting

1517 Meeting House Rd

Knoxville, TN 37931

