Lesa Kay Miller, Andersonville

Lesa Kay Miller, age 55, of Andersonville, TN passed away on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Lesa liked to sing and dance, and she was always the life of the party.

Lesa leaves behind her father, Paul Compton of CA; mother, Carol Manzano of CA; husband of 30 years, Charles “Chuck” Stevens; sons, Jeremy Miller and Josh Stevens of Clinton, TN; brother, Michael Manzano and his wife of CA; sister, Shawnee Compton of CA, and four grandchildren.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

