Larry A. Renfro, Kingston

Larry A. Renfro of Kingston, TN passed away September 12, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center. Larry was a very loved and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. He was born April 13, 1949, in Harriman, TN to Paul and Pat Renfro. Larry retired from Roger Daniels Trucking where he operated a dump truck for many years. He attended Laurel Bluff Baptist Church and loved watching westerns and rooting for his favorite football teams; the Vols, the Titans, and the Dallas cowboys.

Larry is survived by his children: Michelle Young of Kingston, Vince (Denise) Renfro of Rockwood, and “the baby” Amy (Chad) Lindsey of Lobelville, TN.

Grandchildren: Dane, Chelsea, Lexy, Christopher, Shana, Josie, Alyssa, Dylan, and Logan.

Great grandchildren: Coleton, Cameron, Cooper, Rhett, and Rhyder.

Dear and special friends Summer and Harper, sister Betty (John) Narramore of Kingston,

Brothers: Charles Renfro of Tunnel Hill, GA, and Jerry (Vickie) Renfro of Ten Mile, TN. Along with many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Kimberly Jean Renfro, his parents Paul and Pat Renfro, and brother Jimmie Renfro.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Laurel Bluff Baptist Church with Reverend Cal Adams officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Renfro Family.

