Justina Marie Miller, 26, Rockwood

Justina Marie Miller, age 26, of Rockwood, passed away on September 10th, 2022. She was born on September 10th, 1996, in Loudon, to Mary Elizabeth Miller, whom she is survived by.

Justina had many other parental figures in her life. Justina’s “mothers” include, her Great Grandmother, Mary Frances Miller, her Grandmother, Ester Ruth Frederickson, her Aunt, Connie Melissa Collier, and her Aunt, Jessica Anne Applebee, all of whom she is survived by. Justina’s “fathers” include her Great Grandfather, John Henry Miller Sr., and her Grandfather, John Henry Miller Jr., whom she is not survived by, but she is survived by her Uncle, John Henry Miller, III.

Justina is survived by her son, Jordan Lee Miller, whom she loved dearly. She was also like a mother to the children of Derrick Houston, with whom she was in a long-term relationship.

Justina is survived by her brothers Tristin and Alex; Cody, one of her closest friends, was like a brother, most of her life. Her other “brothers” include her cousins, Johnathon, Jayden, and Jacob. Although Justina didn’t have any biological sisters, her friends, Brenslie and Miranda were as close as sisters could be. Justina’s other ”sisters” include her cousins, Allison, Hanna, and Andrea. Justina has many other relatives and friends that love her.

Justina was funny, friendly, and most of all loving. She was like a candle in the darkness; Justina could easily lift your spirit when you were feeling down. Her absence will be felt by many, for a long time.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 18th, 2022, from 12:30-2:30 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Graveside and interment services will be held in the Morganton Cemetery in Greenback, TN, following the procession from Evans Mortuary. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Justina Marie Miller.

