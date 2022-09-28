June Daughtery, Oak Ridge

June Daughtery, age 59, of Oak Ridge, TN, went home to be with the Lord on September 25, 2022. She was a member of Royce Baptist Church but had been unable to attend recently due to her health.

June was born August 17, 1963, to Carrie & James Keene in Oak Ridge. She graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1981 before earning an associate degree in respiratory therapy & medical coding. June worked for Covenant Health for over twenty years until her health forced her to retire. She married Isaac Daugherty on March 7, 1998. They had one daughter, Sarilyn, but June was a mother to many who came through her door. She knew how to stretch her resources to meet the needs of all she shared her space with.

June loved her family and being with friends. She enjoyed going to church and being a part of the fellowship found with other believers. She was a devoted wife and mother. June’s infectious smile will be missed by all who knew her.

June was preceded in death by father, James Keene; brother, Gary Keene; grandparents; and several aunts & uncles. Survivors include husband, Isaac Daughterty; daughter, Sarilyn Daugherty; mother, Carrie Keene; and sisters, Pamela Keene & Nancy Tallent.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Mike Roberts officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11 am Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for interment. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of June, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

