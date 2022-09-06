Joseph “Larry” Gentry, 66

Joseph “Larry” Gentry, age 66, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, September 4, 2022. He played lead guitar for The Simmons Family gospel group for 13 years. He loved to play the guitar.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Masil Leach; step-father, Vernon Leach; nephew, David A. Leach; by brother-in-law, Tony C. Coward, Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Gail Gentry; by brother, David Leach (Donna); by sister, Rebecca Acord (Brian); by sister-in-law, Debbie Vanzant (Donald) by nieces, Kara and Katie Leach, Hope Dickenson, Heather Coward Long and husband Carson; by nephew, Clay Coward and Amanda; by great nieces and nephews, Makayla Long Thompson, Krystina Coward Thompson, Abigail Coward, and Elijah Coward; by great nephews, Andrew Long and Braden Long; by great-great-niece Kamryn Long.

A special thanks to Kenny and Mary Burgess for helping Linda.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 9, 2022, between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Wayne Morgan & Keith Massengale officiating. Graveside service will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11:00 am at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to serve the Gentry family. www.sharpfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Larry Gentry, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

