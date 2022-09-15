John L. Woods, Clinton

John L. Woods, age 77 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. John was a member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church.

John is preceded in death by parents, Fred and Pearl Woods; Brothers, Lester and Jay Woods.

John is survived by brothers, Wayne Woods and wife Sue of Coalfield, Danny Woods and wife Billie of Oak Ridge; Sisters, Bobbie Stokes and husband James of Powell, Edna Tedford and husband Randy of Oak Ridge, Susie Woods residing with John in Clinton, Novella Hazelwood and husband Jerry of Belews Creek, NC, and Betty Adkins and husband Curtis; Special Great Great nephew, Ian Sawyer Gallaher AKA “Wildman”. John is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

