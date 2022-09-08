John Earl Butler, Murfreesboro (formerly of Rockwood)

Mr. John Earl Butler, age 93 of Murfreesboro, formerly of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. He was born on March 7th, 1929, in the Eureka community of Rockwood. He was a graduate of Rockwood High School. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving in the Korean War. Mr. Butler was passionate about international ministries, influenced from his time in the service. He was a diligent student of God’s word throughout his life, which helped him live his faith through his time in ministry as a teacher and through his actions on various church needs, as he was always eager to help on any construction projects. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Kingston for 22 years, Harriman Baptist Tabernacle for 31 years, and at Franklin Road in Murfreesboro for 13 years after his retirement from the Tennessee Valley Authority as a Unit Operator with 34 years of service. He is preceded in death by his wife: Louise Amanda Butler; parents: Fred Butler & Bonnie Ethel Newman Butler; sister: Elsie Butler Clifton; and brother: Robert Butler. He is survived by:

Sons: Steve (Ricka) Butler of Cleveland, OH

James “Jim” (Linda) Butler of Rock Springs, GA

Daughter: Judy (Steve) Pease of Murfreesboro, TN

Grandchildren: Amy Butler, Joshua “Josh” Butler, Rachel Ditmer, Steven Butler, Rebekah Mason, Christy Clarke, Julia Bovard, Audrey Pease, and Kristen Pease.

16 Great Grandchildren

And numerous nieces, nephews, and friends

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 9th, 2022, from 9:30 am – 10:00 am ET. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 am with Pastor James Jones officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with full military honors presented by the U.S. Air Force and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Harriman Baptist Tabernacle or to the Baptist International Missions Inc/Philippines Ministry. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. John Earl Butler.

