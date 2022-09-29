James R. “Jim” Finnigan Jr, Loudon

James R. “Jim” Finnigan, Jr, age 62, of Loudon, was called to heaven on September 21, 2022, surrounded by family. Few words are adequate to describe a life so well lived. Jim was born May 21, 1960, in Orlando, Florida, and spent many of his years working in the printing industry. A humble and kind-hearted man, Jim loved sports, cooking, and spending time on the lake fishing; but more than anything, he loved to make his daughter laugh. A 40-year marriage to his wife, Catherine, was of his greatest joys in life.

Jim is preceded in death by father, James R. Finnigan, Sr, and sister, Tina Moore. Survivors include loving wife, Catherine Finnigan; only daughter, Stephanie Ann Finnigan; mother, Sharon Wright; stepfather, James Wright; sister, Michelle MacGeorge; nephew, Tyler MacGeorge; mother-in-law, Dorothy Collins; brother-in-law, Mark Collins; and a host of friends.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of those who have expressed love and support during this time of bereavement.

The family will host a gathering to celebrate Jim’s life 2-4 pm Sunday, October 16, 2022, in the Magnolia Room at Bridgewater Place. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

