James Leslie Moneymaker, Clinton

James Leslie Moneymaker age 69, of Clinton, passed away at his residence on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was born July 3, 1953, in Clinton, Tennessee to the late James and Martha Moneymaker. James had a green thumb and could grow about anything. He loved growing fruit trees and plants of any kind. Throughout his life he loved music, sitting outside and watching it rain, and was an avid animal lover. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by grandparents, Buck & Lucy Mae Moneymaker, Cletus Foust, and Ben Waggoner; nephews, Michael H. Moneymaker and Christopher B. Moneymaker; niece, Christy Rene Moneymaker.

He is survived by sisters, Joyce Nelson and Mary Moneymaker; brother, Henry Moneymaker; nieces, Vickie Trent & husband Clay and Pam Walker & husband Joe; nephews, Eric Hardin & daughter, Matilda Alice Ruthann; great nieces and nephews, Brooke Moneymaker, James R. Connard, Chesney Nelson, and Tyler Roberts.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

