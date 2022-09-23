James “Jim” Mac Phillips, 93

James “Jim” Mac Phillips, age 93 passed away September 22, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Jim was born on September 30, 1928.

Jim is preceded in death by his wife of 70+ years, Norma Jean Cross Phillips; oldest child, Gary Phillips; parents, Sherman & Mary Phillips; 4 brothers, Jess, John, Jasper, Junior Phillips; 2 sisters, Jo & Dixie.

He leaves behind his son Larry (Sherry) Phillips; daughter, Brenda (Benny) Walker; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and 4 great, great-grandchildren.

Jim was a retired minister/pastor and a faithful servant of God. He pastored 3 churches, Pilot Mountain Baptist Church, Clax Gap, and Boswell Chapel Baptist Church. He retired from Plateau Electric Coop with 40+ years of service. He loved to camp and fish but fishing was his favorite.

He received care at home for the last 4 years. He got excellent care from the “dream team”, Goldie, Crystal, Austin, and Taylor to mention a few.

Daddy, we hope you rode through the pearly gates on a Big Turtle.

“Brenda and Larry said Mama would be standing at the gate saying “Jim, what took you so long”.

The family will receive friends Monday, September 26, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. Tim Hamby, Bro. Benji Blankney and Bro. Jim Disney officiating. Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Liberty Church Cemetery in Wartburg.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of James “Jim” Mac Phillips.

