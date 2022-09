James Allen Roberts, the son of the late William C. Whitehead and Hattie Mae Roberts Whitehead was born February 8, 1951, in Harriman, Tennessee. God granted him eternal rest on Monday, September 5, 2022, at his home in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The celebration of his life will be Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, Tennessee. Receiving of Friends will begin at 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Gary Atwater, as Eulogist.

