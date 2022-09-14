Imogene Wood, Harriman

Mrs. Imogene Wood, age 83, of Harriman, formally of Atlanta, GA passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home. She retired from Bank of America.

She was preceded by her husband: Eugene Wood Sr.

Son: Eugene Wood Jr.

Parents: Hoyt & Bonnie Hansard.

She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law: Amanda Wood & Bobby Pressley.

Son: Richard Wood & Keta Mize.

Two grandchildren: Richaleen Otwell and husband William Pugh, and Selena Wood.

Four great-grandchildren: Savanah, Hayden, Bella Rose, and Zoey.

And many friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Graveside services will be 1:00 PM on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Cross Plain Baptist Church Cemetery in Alpharetta, GA.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Imogene Wood.

