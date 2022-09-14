HUGE REGION 2-1A MATCHUP AT COALFIELD ON THURSDAY

The OEB Law first game of the week features two undefeated teams, county rivals, two teams hungry to play one another after missing the chance last season due to a COVID-19 outbreak on Oakdale’s team. Oakdale is coming into the game 4-0, outscoring opponents 176-42 and ranked 11th in the state. While Coalfield is also 4-0, outscoring opponents 170-33, but they’ve yet to give up any points in the 2nd half to any team and they’re ranked 7th in the latest AP Poll.

This is a series that has been one sided, Coalfield leads the series, 65-15-1, in fact, Coalfield has won 20 in a row dating back to 2001 when Oakdale beat Coalfield 25-14. The Yellow Jackets actually have a 38-game winning streak going against all Morgan County teams. The last loss was an October 2, 2009, loss to Wartburg (32-6).

However, this Oakdale team is very experienced with 9 Seniors and 10 Juniors. Coach JR Voyles has his team believing that they can beat anyone in the Region, in fact, they finished in 2nd place last season, behind Coalfield. The winner of this game may just go on to win Region 2 this season.

Oakdale is coming off an 8-4 season and 4-1 in region play and their first ever playoff victory over Jellico, 48-10. Coming off the best season of his tenure believes they can improve on this he even told Jesse Smithey of 5-Star Preps that “Coalfield is kind of what you want your program to look like.”

The kids, coaches and community are excited for the chance to play this game after having to miss last season’s game.

Coalfield has been here, they’ve played in huge games, but do they take the Eagles lightly because of the lopsided victories over them in the past?

Coach Benson Napier in his 2nd year as a head coach is 15-3. He thinks that if they can get on them quickly and early that they can disrupt Oakdale’s plans of running the ball.

So, who is the favorite in the game? If you are an infracaninophile, someone who cheers for underdogs, maybe you look at the numbers over the years and the history and say that Oakdale is the underdog and Coalfield the favorite. But Oakdale says, not so fast my friend, we’re athletic and fast and we will push this Yellow Jacket squad to its limits.

No matter who you cheer for, just know that these kids, on both sides, will lay it all on the line tomorrow night at Rochelle Field starting at 7pm. You really should be there to watch it in person, but if you can’t make it, please tune in to the OEB Law Game of the Week on BBB TV-12. If you don’t have Comcast Cable that has BBB TV-12, you can watch us on our website, www.bbbtv12.com, on our Facebook, www.facebook.com/bbbtv12, our Twitter, www.twitter.com/bbbtv12.

You can also use BoxCast on your Roku, FireTV, and AppleTV. Just download the app on your streaming device and open it, then search for BBB Communications. Or use this link on your computer:

https://boxcast.tv/view/oeb-law-game-of-the-week—oakdale-at-coafield-j9kbfqvhbu68glxwvgup

Unfortunately, we will not be streaming on our YouTube channel after we received a strike for a program that we aired where a doctor gave his educated medical advice and YouTube felt that it was “medical misinformation” and gave us a 1-week ban on streaming. So, if you’re one of the ones that watches us on YouTube normally, you’ll have to find another avenue this time.

