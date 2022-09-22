House fire claims life of woman overnight near Rockwood

Dudley Evans 5 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 10 Views

Around 3:30 AM Thursday morning a house fire in the College Grove Estates near Rockwood resulted in the death of one female. Fire agencies from across the area rushed to the scene and worked the fire throughout the overnight / early morning getting it under control. We will report more on the investigation of this fire when it is available..

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

TDEC aims to clean up former American Nuclear site

CLINTON – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has committed to cleaning up …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: