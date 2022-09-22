House fire claims life of woman overnight near Rockwood

Around 3:30 AM Thursday morning a house fire in the College Grove Estates near Rockwood resulted in the death of one female. Fire agencies from across the area rushed to the scene and worked the fire throughout the overnight / early morning getting it under control. We will report more on the investigation of this fire when it is available..
Tags College Grove Estates fatality house fire Roane County
