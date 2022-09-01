Harold Dean Sexton, Sunbright

Mr. Harold Dean Sexton, 88, passed away on August 29, 2022 while at his home in Sunbright, Tennessee. He was born on May 26, 1934, to Leslie and Reba Human Sexton. He married Bobby Lois Matthews Sexton and had many wonderful years together.

Harold was a proud service member of the United States Army, cattle farmer, and truck driver. Harold was a lifelong member of Sunbright First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bobby Lois Matthews Sexton, his parents, Leslie and Reba Human Sexton, and brother, Bobby W. Sexton.

He is survived by his sons, Harold Dean Sexton Jr. of Lenoir City and Matthew (Lisa) Sexton of Sunbright; granddaughters, Hannah (Clint) Smith of Adamsville, Tennessee, and Sarah (Blake) Barnes of Jackson, Tennessee; a great-grandson, Peyton, and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 10:00-12:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Mike Hammonds officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Sunbright.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Harold Dean Sexton.

