Glen Warner, 70

Mr. Glen Warner, age 70, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born May 11, 1952, in Rockwood, TN. Glen was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Rockwood, TN. He retired from TOHO Tenax as an Off-Line Supervisor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Jean Warner, and brother, Bill Phillips.

Survivors include:

Wife of 49 years Charlotte Warner of Rockwood, TN

Daughter Ada Warner (Carey Hixson) of Rockwood, TN

Son Raymond Glenn Warner of Lenoir City, TN

Sisters Janice Knight of Smyrna, TN

Annette Cox of Rockwood, TN

Nephews Justin Phillips, Matthew Knight

Nieces Lynetta Knight, Rebekah Garrison, Sierra Garrison

Special Great Nieces & Nephews Maddie, Colton, Keeley, Aria, Jaydon, Tyler, Brennen, Adalyn,

Tybee, Autumn, Caleb

The family will be having a graveside service Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN with Chaplain Bruce Foster officiating.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Glen Warner

