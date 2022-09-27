Glen Warner, 70

Mr. Glen Warner, age 70, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born May 11, 1952, in Rockwood, TN. Glen was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Rockwood, TN. He retired from TOHO Tenax as an Off-Line Supervisor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Jean Warner, and brother, Bill Phillips.

Survivors include:

Wife of 49 years                                  Charlotte Warner of Rockwood, TN

Daughter                                             Ada Warner (Carey Hixson) of Rockwood, TN

Son                                                      Raymond Glenn Warner of Lenoir City, TN

Sisters                                                 Janice Knight of Smyrna, TN

Annette Cox of Rockwood, TN

Nephews                                             Justin Phillips, Matthew Knight

Nieces                                                 Lynetta Knight, Rebekah Garrison, Sierra Garrison

Special Great Nieces & Nephews      Maddie, Colton, Keeley, Aria, Jaydon, Tyler, Brennen, Adalyn,

Tybee, Autumn, Caleb

The family will be having a graveside service Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN with Chaplain Bruce Foster officiating.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Glen Warner                     

