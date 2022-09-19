Gary Lynn Farmer, 79

Gary Lynn Farmer, age 79, passed away on September 13, 2022. He was born August 31, 1943, in Oak Ridge to Von Farmer and Opal Hurst Farmer. A surveyor by trade, Gary worked in many states, building the nation’s interstate highways. When he wasn’t working, he spent much of his time in Oak Ridge and Knoxville, ultimately retiring there. “Tennessee”, as he was called by many, enjoyed cars, his mother’s cooking, and nicknaming many of his friends and family.

Gary is survived by niece, Cindy Stair Collins, and family of Jupiter, Florida, and nephew, Steve Stair, and family of Mason, Ohio.

The family would like to extend special gratitude to the caregivers at The Pointe at Lifespring and Mitzi Reynolds for the care provided these past few years. In lieu of flowers, they request donations to the Alzheimer’s foundation of your choice.

The family will receive friends 10-11 am Friday, September 23, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 11 am. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

