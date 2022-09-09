Gary Dennis West, Caryville

Gary Dennis West age 62, of Caryville, passed away on September 7, 2022, at his residence. Gary was born on June 26, 1960, in New York to the late Virdeth west and Ruby Wilson. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife Edith Byrge West. A full obituary will be released once it’s ready.

Visitation: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel

Funeral Service: 5:00 PM, Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Lindsay officiating.

Interment: To follow funeral service at Sam Foust Cemetery in Rocky Top with Military honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

