Gale Brasel Hargis, Kingston (formerly of Oak Ridge)

Gale Brasel Hargis, age 77, of Kingston (formerly of Oak Ridge), passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022. She was a member of Faith Promise Church.

Gale was preceded in death by husband, Charles Hargis; parents, Fred & Ethel Brasel; parents-in-law, Floyd & Venita Hargis; and brother, Larry Brasel.

Survivors include sons, Ryan Hargis & wife, Judy, and Ross Hargis & wife, Kristi; grandchildren, Amanda Hill & husband, Chris, Joey Hargis, Ben Hargis, Hope Hargis, and Gabriel Hargis; great-granddaughter, Harper Hill; brother, Tim Brasel & wife, Mary; sister-in-law, Jewel Brasel; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Virginia & Dale Alldridge, Peggy & Mike McGee, Julie & David Luker; as well as many relatives, friends, and loved ones.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Covenant Hospice and The Homecare Company of Tennessee for the excellent care they provided Gale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org/donate.

Graveside services will be held at 11 am Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Roane Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jay Cash officiating. Family and friends will gather at 4 pm Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Melton Lake Pavilion in Oak Ridge to celebrate Gale’s life. Online condolences may be left at weatherordmortuary.com.

