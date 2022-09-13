Floyd “Bunny” Lay, Oak Ridge

Floyd “Bunny” Lay, age 78, of Oak Ridge, went home to be with the Lord on September 6, 2022. Those who met him all knew his giving spirit. Floyd gave his whole-hearted devotion to God and gave his service to the West Village Christian Church for over 35 years. Floyd gave anything he had to everyone he met in need and gave all his love to his family and friends. He was a man who loved to create, inspired by the Lord’s creation, whether that be through woodworking or photography. Though his gentle spirit will be missed by everyone.

Floyd was preceded in death by parents, Floyd and Ailene Lay; brothers, Bob and George Lay; and grandson, Alex Lay.

Survivors include wife, Nancy Lay; brother, James Lay; sons, Gabe and Brent Lay; daughter-in-law, Jessica; sisters-in-law, Betty Lay, and Wanda Manis; granddaughter, Cora Lay; niece, Jimmye Chapman and her husband, Casey, and their children: Sam, Seeley, and Sloan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests to please give donations to West Village Church’s Willing Worker’s Pantry at 637 Robertsville Road Oak Ridge, TN. The family will host a celebration of Floyd’s life Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at West Village Christian Church. Receiving friends will begin at 6 o’clock, with service to follow. Afterward, everyone is invited to remember Bunny over coffee and snacks. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Floyd, please visit our floral store.

