FBI raids Patriot Homecare in Oak Ridge

The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, earlier today.

We were the first on-scene where there were FBI vehicles along with an ORPD officer parked out front. There were investigators that were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.

Patriot Homecare is a locally owned and operated home health care agency licensed in Tennessee since 1984.

We are waiting on word from the FBI who is expected to release some information about the raid later today. We will share that with you as soon as we receive it.

Footage from the Scene recorded earlier today: https://www.dropbox.com/s/ipjgdjw3r4j262v/FBI_Raid.mp4?

