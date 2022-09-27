Evelyn Jane Beach England, Ohio (formerly of Rocky Top

Evelyn Jane Beach England age 84, of Ohio, passed away on September 23, 2022, at Mercy Fair Field Hospital. She was born in Rocky Top on September 07, 1938, to the late John Gordon Beach and Martha Victoria Beach. Evelyn lived in Westchester, OH for forty-four years. Grandma loved spending time with family if they came to visit her. She loved watching Joel Olsten on Sunday mornings, loved Elvis Presley, flowers, plants, and birds. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, Husband Don David England, Daughter Zora Lou Beach, Brother Bill Laskey, John Gordon Beach Jr., and Grandson Allen Dwayne Goins. She is survived by:

Daughter                             Donna Jane England

Grand-daughters                 Misty, Amber, Dana Lee Ann,

Grandson                            Chris Moore

Great Grandchildren           Christian, Josiah, Gracie, Spencer, Sylas, Simon, Saylor, Summer, Zorianna, Lil, Chad, Joey, Langston, Jameson, Jaxton, Tony, Bradley,  Connor

Brothers                              Terry Beach, Otis Beach, Harry Lee Beach

Sisters                                 Sue

                                            Mary

Visitation: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM, Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment: To immediately follow funeral service at Island Home Church Cemetery.

